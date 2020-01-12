Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- CRTC chair says international streaming giants will have to fund Canadian content
- Only 31.3 percent of First Nations reserves met the CRTC’s internet speeds target in 2018
- Analysts examine Rogers’ 5G vision and its proposed advantages over competitors
- Southwest Calgary now has first fast-charging station for electric vehicles
- Rogers to end subsidy plans, move to only financing options on January 28
- Toyota is building a smart hydrogen-powered city to rival Sidewalk Labs
- Telus and sub-brand Koodo now support eSIM technology
- Freedom predicted to have ‘neutral’ results in Q1 2020
- Why Sony built its own car and showed it off at CES 2020
- OnePlus’ concept phone at CES is an anti-camera bump fever dream
- Toronto-based Interaxon is back with the sleeker, more comfortable Muse S
- LG Electronics partners with Montreal-based Element AI
- Interaxon shows off new Muse S meditation-sleep tracking headband at CES
- BCE’s new CEO wants the option to work with Huawei for its 5G rollout
- Nintendo could be preparing to release a new Switch in 2020
- CRTC says 28,000 Canadians filled out its mobile wireless market survey
- BCE’s new CEO says ‘we’re on the cusp here of a new era in communications’
- Sony shows new interest in automotive tech with Vision-S electric car
- Toronto’s proposed EV strategy aims to make all transportation electric by 2050
