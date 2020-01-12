Instagram adds new tools to its Boomerang feature to catch up with competitors

Instagram has added new tools and effects to its Boomerang feature, along with the overdue option to trim a video.
Users will no longer have to re-record their boomerangs to get the perfect one, as they can now edit where the loop starts and ends.
This feature has been available to Snapchat and TikTok users for quite some time now. It looks like Instagram believed it was finally time to catch up with its competition.
🐢 SlowMo
🗣 Echo
👯♀️ Duo
The social media giant also added a SlowMo effect that plays the video back at half speed, along with an Echo feature that has a motion blur trail effect. Lastly, there’s also the Duo feature that gives the looped video a glitchy appearance.
Source: @Instagram Via: Engadget
