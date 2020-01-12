Apple starts replacement program for Smart Battery Cases due to charging issues

Apple has started a worldwide replacement program for its Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone XS, XS Max and iPhone XR.
The tech giant says that affected cases may be experiencing charging issues such as the following:
- Battery case will not charge or charges intermittently when plugged into power
- Battery case does not charge the iPhone or charges it intermittently
The affected cases were manufactured between January and October of 2019. The company says this isn’t a safety issue, and that Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will replace eligible battery cases for free.
“The program covers affected Smart Battery Case for two years after the first retail sale of the unit,” Apple notes on its support page.
Apple says customers can choose to find an authorized service provider or make an appointment at an Apple store. The cases will be examined before any service to verify that they are eligible for the replacement program.
Source: Apple Support
