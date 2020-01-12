First images of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ surface online

Leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ have surfaced online, showcasing the device which is expected to be unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event on February 11th.
XDA Developers has received images of the upcoming flagship phone. What stands out in the photos is the camera setup, which includes four cameras, a flash and what appears to be a microphone hole.
The right side of the phone shows a volume rocker and a power button. XDA Developers notes that there isn’t a Bixby button, unlike the earlier S10 series.
The Infinity-O display appears to be much less curved than before. Some have noted that it feels flat, and somewhat similar to the Pixel 2 XL. The manufacturer seems to have chosen 2.5D glass as opposed to its usual curved glass.
The hole punch on the device is smaller than the Galaxy Note 10 and appears to be centred. The Galaxy S20+ will also come with a pre-installed screen protector, like previous releases from Samsung.
This phone is expected to be the middle of the S20 series, even though the Galaxy S20+ name suggests that it’s the highest-end model. The device will be larger than the S20, but will not have the camera technology that will be present in the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is rumoured to have an ultra-wide, telephoto and macro lens.
We’ll find out more about Samsung’s upcoming lineup at the tech giant’s event next month.
Image credit: XDA Developers
Source: XDA Developers
Comments