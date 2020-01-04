Samsung confirms next ‘Unpacked’ event for February 11th

Samsung has confirmed its next ‘Unpacked’ event will happen on February 11th in San Francisco, which was previously hinted through an unlisted video.
This event is usually when Samsung launches its next S-series flagship smartphones. The company is rumoured to reveal the S11 (or S20) and the teaser video suggests new camera modules.
There are two blocks in 15-second video within the word ‘Galaxy’ and apart from the S11, Samsung is also tipped to reveal the Galaxy Fold 2.
The event will also be streamed online for all to witness and we’ll bring you all the details as it unfolds.
Say hello to a whole new Galaxy. Unpacked on February 11, 2020 #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/ln1pqt2vu7
— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 5, 2020
