Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could be ‘immediately’ available after launch

It is unclear if the phone will immediately be available for only the Korean market or for U.S. and Europe as well

Dec 30, 2019

8:47 AM EST

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could be available “immediately” after the phone is revealed in February.

South Korea’s Yonhap News said that the phone is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy 11 series, but that the clamshell phone will be able to be purchased right after.

Android Authority indicated that it is unclear if this means it will only be available for the South Korean market or if it will be made available for the U.S. and European markets as well.

Yonhap News added that Samsung is currently speaking with the three carriers in South Korea with respect to releasing the phone.

Reports say that the Galaxy Fold 2 will be in the “mid-$1,000 [USD] range,” which would be in the mid-$1,306 CAD range.

It is also suggested that the new foldable phone will have an ultra-thin glass on the main screen.

Source: Yonhap News Via: Android Authority

