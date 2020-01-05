Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Here’s the top Canadian-made tech of 2019
- Netflix Canada shares most watched content in 2019
- Federal review finds key to improving online services is human touch
- LifeLabs facing proposed class action lawsuit seeking $1.13 billion in damages
- Federal officials don’t believe AI and robots will displace Canadian workforce
- True wireless earbuds market grew significantly in 2019, dominated by Apple
- Dream of two Canadians driving across Canada in a Tesla Model 3 comes up short
- Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in January 2020
- Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada late January 2020
- Carrot Rewards teases 2020 revival
- Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones Review: Looks, sound and silence
- Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could be ‘immediately’ available after launch
- Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in January 2020
