PREVIOUS|
News

Visions Electronics’ Boxing Day 2019 sale discounts Hisense TVs, speakers and more

Dec 26, 2019

12:40 PM EST

0 comments

Visions Electronics’ Boxing Day 2019 sale offers 70-inch  TVs, Powerbeats Pro and more.

These sale prices end today.

  • Hisense 58-inch 4K UHD HDR Full-Array LED Smart TV with built-in Roku: now $398
  • Sharp 78-inch 4K UHD HDR Motion Rate 120 LED Smart TV with Roku: now $888
  • Yamaha 2.1. Channel 200 Watt with DTS Virtual X Bluetooth and Subwoofer Soundbar System: now $269
  • Pioneer 6.2-inch Touchscreen Bluetooth Multimedia DVD Receiver with Apple CarPlay: now $262
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019): now $148
  • Huawei MediaPad T3 10-inch – 16GB: now $178
  • Acer Nitro 15.6-inch Ryzen 5-2500U 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD + 128GB SDD: now $798
  • Canon EOS M50 EF-M 15-45mm IS STM Camera Kit plus Mini Tripod and Compact Bag: now $699
  • Sony Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancellation: now $348

Check out all of Visions Electronics’ Boxing Day deals, here.

Source: RedFlagDeals

Related Articles

News

Dec 26, 2019

4:10 PM EST

London Drugs’ Boxing Day sale discounts a variety of tech products

News

Dec 26, 2019

3:03 PM EST

Canada Computers’ Boxing Day sale ends January 2

News

Dec 26, 2019

1:31 PM EST

Here are the free games hitting Stadia Pro in January 2020

News

Dec 26, 2019

12:05 PM EST

Bell launches festive text generator to help with your season’s greetings

Comments