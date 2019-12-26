Visions Electronics’ Boxing Day 2019 sale offers 70-inch TVs, Powerbeats Pro and more.
These sale prices end today.
- Hisense 58-inch 4K UHD HDR Full-Array LED Smart TV with built-in Roku: now $398
- Sharp 78-inch 4K UHD HDR Motion Rate 120 LED Smart TV with Roku: now $888
- Yamaha 2.1. Channel 200 Watt with DTS Virtual X Bluetooth and Subwoofer Soundbar System: now $269
- Pioneer 6.2-inch Touchscreen Bluetooth Multimedia DVD Receiver with Apple CarPlay: now $262
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019): now $148
- Huawei MediaPad T3 10-inch – 16GB: now $178
- Acer Nitro 15.6-inch Ryzen 5-2500U 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD + 128GB SDD: now $798
- Canon EOS M50 EF-M 15-45mm IS STM Camera Kit plus Mini Tripod and Compact Bag: now $699
- Sony Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancellation: now $348
Check out all of Visions Electronics’ Boxing Day deals, here.
Source: RedFlagDeals
