Here are the free games hitting Stadia Pro in January 2020

Every month, Google offers several free Stadia games to those with the streaming service’s Stadia Pro subscription.
Last month the two free games were Farming Simulator: 19 and Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. Now, Google has revealed that the two free games coming to Stadia Pro in January are Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Thumper.
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Developer: Crystal Dynamics
- Publisher: Square Enix
- Genre: Action-Adventure, platform
- Mode(s): Single-player, Co-op
- Original console/PC release date: October 11th, 2018
- Metacritic score: 88 percent (PS4)
- Regular Stadia Store price: $39.99 CAD
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration is an action-adventure game and is the eleventh title in the series. The plot follows Lara Croft’s adventure through Siberia looking for the city of Kitezh.
Thumper
- Developer: Drool
- Publisher: Marc Fury
- Genre: Rhythm
- Mode(s): Single-player
- Original console/PC release date: October 10, 2016
- Metacritic score: 86 percent (PC)
- Regular Stadia Store price: $26.99 CAD
Thumper is described as a ‘rhythm violence’ game, fly through the entry as a beetle traveling across horrific worlds, with intense obstacles and jumping over spikes.
Three months of the service are included in both the Premiere and Founders Editions — the only two bundles available around the launch. Therefore, anyone with Stadia will already have Stadia Pro and be eligible to claim these free games. After the three months, a Stadia Pro subscription will cost $11.99 CAD/month.
Source: Community Stadia
