PREVIOUS|
News

Here are the free games hitting Stadia Pro in January 2020

Dec 26, 2019

1:31 PM EST

0 comments

Lara carefully treads across the frozen stern of a derelict ship, which has made its way into a huge, icy cavern.

Every month, Google offers several free Stadia games to those with the streaming service’s Stadia Pro subscription.

Last month the two free games were Farming Simulator: 19 and Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. Now, Google has revealed that the two free games coming to Stadia Pro in January are Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Thumper.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

  • Developer: Crystal Dynamics
  • Publisher: Square Enix
  • Genre: Action-Adventure, platform
  • Mode(s): Single-player, Co-op
  • Original console/PC release date: October 11th, 2018
  • Metacritic score: 88 percent (PS4)
  • Regular Stadia Store price: $39.99 CAD

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration is an action-adventure game and is the eleventh title in the series. The plot follows Lara Croft’s adventure through Siberia looking for the city of Kitezh.

Thumper

  • Developer: Drool
  • Publisher: Marc Fury
  • Genre: Rhythm
  • Mode(s): Single-player
  • Original console/PC release date: October 10, 2016
  • Metacritic score: 86 percent (PC)
  • Regular Stadia Store price: $26.99 CAD

Thumper is described as a ‘rhythm violence’ game, fly through the entry as a beetle traveling across horrific worlds, with intense obstacles and jumping over spikes.

Three months of the service are included in both the Premiere and Founders Editions — the only two bundles available around the launch. Therefore, anyone with Stadia will already have Stadia Pro and be eligible to claim these free games. After the three months, a Stadia Pro subscription will cost $11.99 CAD/month.

Source: Community Stadia

Related Articles

News

Dec 21, 2019

8:56 AM EST

Google begins selling the Stadia ‘Claw’ accessory in Canada

News

Nov 21, 2019

10:30 AM EST

No, you won’t lose games you bought with Stadia Pro discounts once your subscription ends

News

Dec 20, 2019

11:04 AM EST

Google begins rolling out game achievements to Stadia

News

Dec 21, 2019

2:03 PM EST

Google says Stadia achievements are coming to mobile in 2020 with more features

Comments