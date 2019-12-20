PREVIOUS|
Apple AirPods with Charging Case down to $170 at London Drugs

This is a super low price for Apple's coveted headphones

Dec 20, 2019

1:37 PM EST

If you’re trying to get your hands on a pair of Apple’s coveted AirPods with the Charging Case then the cheapest place to pick up a pair is London Drugs.

The headphones are on sale for $169.99 CAD right now, which is $50 off the regular retail price of $219.99.

Just to be clear these are the headphones that don’t feature the Wireless Charging case so you’ll have to plug them in to charge them.

If you’re interested to read our thoughts on the headphones check out our review from 2016.  

Source: London Drugs

Comments