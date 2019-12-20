Steam’s ‘Winter Sale 2019’ offers games up to 75 percent off

Steam is having its ‘Winter Sale 2019’ offering a variety of games up to 75 percent off.
Get games like Dark Souls III my favourite game of 2016, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice the 2019 game of the year, and Hollow Knight the cutest little indie game of 2017.
- Dark Souls III: now $16.62, was $66.49
- Fallout 4: now $11.99, was $39.99
- Darksiders III: now $27.19, was $79.99
- The Surge 2: now $38.99, was $64.99
- The Evil Within 2: now $13.74, was $54.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: now $66.39, was $79.99
- Monster Hunter: World: now $29.99, was $74.99
- SuperHot: now $13.99, was $34.99
- Hades: now $23.19, was $28.99
- Divinity: Original Sin II – Definitive Edition: now $30.24, was $54.99
- A Plague Tale Innocence: now $29.99, was $59.99
- Octopath Traveler: now $50.39, was $83.99
- Red Dead Redemption II: now $63.99, was $79.99
- Disco Elysium: now $36.39, was $45.49
- Tom Clancy’s: Rainbow Six Siege: now $11.99, was $29.99
- Grand Theft Auto V: now $14.99, was $29.99
- Doom: now $7.49, was $24.99
- Hollow Knight: now $8.49, was $16.99
- XCOM 2: now $19.99, was $79.99
Check out Steam’s website to checkout more deals.
