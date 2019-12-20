PREVIOUS|
Steam’s ‘Winter Sale 2019’ offers games up to 75 percent off

Get games like Dark Souls III, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, and Hollow Knight on sale

Dec 20, 2019

12:37 PM EST

Steam is having its ‘Winter Sale 2019’ offering a variety of games up to 75 percent off.

Get games like Dark Souls III my favourite game of 2016, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice the 2019 game of the year, and Hollow Knight the cutest little indie game of 2017.

Check out Steam’s website to checkout more deals.

