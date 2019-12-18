Best Buy Canada unveils Boxing Day 2019 tech deals

The deal are coming in fast now and Best Buy Canada has officially unveiled its Boxing Day 2019 deals. Below is the complete list that we’ve compiled and these start on December 24th at 6:00pm online, or in-store at 6:00 AM local time on December 26th. The end date is January 2nd.
- Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell Bundle with Google Nest Mini – $219.99 (Reg. $369.99)
- Google Nest Hub – $89.00 (Reg. $169.00)
- Google Nest Mini, 2nd Generation – $39.00 (Reg. $69.00)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat with Google Nest Mini – $249.99 (Reg. $399.99)
- Google Chromecast – $35.00 (Reg. $45.00)
- Google Chromecast Ultra – $70.00 (Reg. $90.00)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 – $64.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Arlo Pro 2 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security System with 2 1080p Cameras – $429.99 (Reg. $529.99)
- Blink XT2 Wire-Free Home Security w 3 HD Cameras + Amazon Echo Dot – $249.99 (Reg. $379.99)
- Click and Grow Smart Indoor Garden with Basil Seed Capsule, 3 Pack – $79.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- D-Link Wi-Fi Indoor Mini 720p Security Camera, 2 Pack – $89.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $179.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $229.99 (Reg. $399.99)
- Bose Home Speaker 300 Wireless Multi-Room Speaker – $249.99 (Reg. $329.99)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 – $449.99 (Reg. $499.99)
- Philips Hue Colour Starter Kit, 4 Pack – $169.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell 2 – $179.99 (Reg. $229.99)
- Denon AVR-X3600H 9.2 Channel 4K Network AV Receiver – $799.99 (Reg. $1449.99)
- JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – $139.99 (Reg. $219.99)
- JBL Under Armour Flash In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $139.99 (Reg. $229.99)
- JLab JBuds Air In-Ear Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – $49.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Logitech G230 Stereo Gaming Headset – $29.99 (Reg. $59.99)
- Razer Kraken Over-Ear Gaming Headset – $69.99 (Reg. $119.99)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ Media Streamer – $59.99 (Reg. $89.99)
- Sennheiser HD 4.50R Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones – $129.99 (Reg. $229.99)
- Sony XB32 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $129.99 (Reg. $219.99)
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones – $349.99 (Reg. $449.99)
- Sony WH-XB900N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $199.99 (Reg. $349.99)
- UE BOOM 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with Charging Dock – $129.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Bagless Vacuum – $479.99 (Reg. $599.99)
- Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum – $299.99 (Reg. $399.99)
- Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum – $779.99 (Reg. $949.99)
- Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi Pressure Cooker, 6-Quart – $99.99 (Reg. $149.99)
- Nintendo Switch Bundle with New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – $399.99
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $74.99 (Reg. $89.99) [December 24th to 28th]
- Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Bundle – $249.99 (Reg. $379.99)
- Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Bundle – $449.99 (Reg. $599.99)
- Xbox One Wireless Controller – $49.99 (Reg. $74.99)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4, Xbox One) – $59.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Collection of Mana (Switch) – $29.99 (Reg. $49.99)
- Days Gone (PS4) – $29.99 (Reg. $49.99)
- Death Stranding (PS4) – $49.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One) – $39.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Gears 5 (Xbox One) – $39.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- NHL 20 (PS4, Xbox One) – $39.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Oculus Go 32GB VR Headset – $199.99 (Reg. $269.99) [December 24th to 31st]
- PlayStation 4 1TB Only on PlayStation Bundle – $299.99 (Reg. $379.99)
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB NHL 20 Bundle – $369.99 (Reg. $499.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox One) – $49.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4, Xbox One) – $59.99 (Reg. $79.99) [December 24 to 31]
- Super Mario Odyssey (Switch) – $59.99 (Reg. $79.99) [December 24 to 31]
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch) – $59.99 (Reg. $79.99) [December 24 to 31]
- The Outer Worlds (PS4) – $49.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD – $129.99 (Reg. $169.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 10.5″ Tablet, 128GB – $549.99 + FREE $50.00 Gift Card (Reg. $649.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ Tablet, 128GB – $699.99 + FREE $100.00 Gift Card (Reg. $899.99)
- Apple iPads – Up to $150.00 off
- Acer Aspire 5 15.6″ Laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 10 – $849.99 (Reg. $1099.99)
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet, 16GB – $54.99 (Reg. $69.99) [December 24 to 29]
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet, 16GB – $74.99 (Reg. $99.99) [December 24 to 29]
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, 32GB – $159.99 (Reg. $199.99) [December 24 to 29]
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, 8GB – $119.99 (Reg. $139.99)
- Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ with Touch Bar, Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and macOS – $1499.99 (Reg. $1699.99)
- Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ with Touch Bar, Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and macOS – $1749.99 (Reg. $1949.99)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5″ with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 – $1199.99 (Reg. $1349.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3″ with Intel Core i3 Processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 – $799.99 (Reg. $999.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3″ with Intel Core i5 Processor, 2GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $1299.99 (Reg. $1599.99)
- ASUS ROG Strix G 15.6″ Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAMand Windows 10 – $999.99 (Reg. $1249.99)
- ASUS VivoBook 15.6″ Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 12GB RAM, Windows 10 – $649.99 (Reg. $949.99)
- ASUS ZenBook 14″ 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, Windows 10 – $999.99 (Reg. $1199.99)
- Dell G3 15.6″ Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM and Windows 10 – $1149.99 (Reg. $1249.99)
- Dell G5 Gaming Desktop with Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, and WIndows 10 – $1499.99 (Reg. $1999.99)
- HP 15.6″ Laptop with Intel Core i3 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $499.99 (Reg. $699.99)
- HP 15.6″ Laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 10 – $749.99 (Reg. $949.99) [December 24 to 28]
- Samsung 24″ 60Hz 4ms GTG LED Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $119.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Samsung 27″ WQHD 144Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED Gaming Monitor – $349.99 (Reg. $429.99)
- Samsung 28″ 4K 60Hz 1ms GTG TN LED Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $249.99 (Reg. $399.99)
- Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSDXC Memory Card – $29.99 (Reg. $54.99)
- Samsung EVO Plus 256GB microSDXC Memory Card – $54.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- Acer 34″ Ultrawide WQHD 75Hz 1ms GTG LED Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $499.99 (Reg. $599.99)
- ASUS 28″ 4K 1ms LED Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $349.99 (Reg. $449.99)
- ASUS 34″ WQHD ROG Swift Ultrawide 5ms GTG Curved IPS LED Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-Sync – $799.99 (Reg. $1299.99)
- Logitech Craft Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard – $169.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Logitech G502 HERO Optical Gaming Mouse – $39.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Logitech G513 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $99.99 (Reg. $149.99)
- Logitech G903 Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse – $79.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $99.99 (Reg. $149.99)
- Logitech Harmony 665 Advanced Remote Control – $49.99 (Reg. $69.99)
- Belkin BOOSTUP Wireless Charging Pad – $29.99 (Reg. $49.99)
- D-Link Wireless AC2600 Dual-Band Gigabit Router – $119.99 (Reg. $189.99)
- Dell 27″ WQHD 144Hz 1ms GTG TN LED Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-Sync – $449.99 (Reg. $749.99)
- Linksys Velop AC2200 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, 3 Pack – $379.99 (Reg. $499.99)
- Linksys Wireless AC2200 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Router – $149.99 (Reg. $229.99)
- NETGEAR Nighthawk Wireless AC2100 Dual-Band Gigabit Router – $129.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Razer DeathAdder Elite Optical Gaming Mouse – $39.99 (Reg. $69.99)
- Razer Essential Keyboard, Mouse and Mat Gaming Bundle – $99.99 (Reg. $179.99)
- Seagate Backup Plus 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive – $89.99 (Reg. $134.99)
- TP-Link Archer AX50 AX3000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router – $149.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- TP-Link Deco M4 AC1200 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, 3 Pack – $169.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- WD My Passport 5TB USB Portable External Hard Drive – $129.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- GoPro HERO8 Waterproof 4K Sport Camera with Accessory Bundle – $469.99 (Reg. $649.99)
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Full Frame DSLR Camera, Body Only – $2699.99 (Reg. $3499.99)
- Garmin Mini Dashcam 1080p Mini Dash Cam – $139.99 (Reg. $179.99)
- Nikon D610 DSLR Camera with 50mm Lens, Battery Grip & Wi-Fi Adapter – $1199.99 (Reg. $2699.99)
- Sony a5100 Mirrorless Camera with E PZ 16-50mm OSS Lens Kit – $499.99 (Reg. $549.99)
- Sony a6100 Mirrorless Camera with 16-50mm Lens Kit – $999.99 (Reg. $1099.99)
- Thinkware 1080p Dash Cam + Rear Camera with Wi-Fi & GPS – $279.99 (Reg. $449.99)
- LG 55″ 4K HDR LED webOS Smart TV – $499.99 (Reg. $599.99)
- LG 55″ B9 4K HDR OLED WebOS Smart TV – $1599.99 (Reg. $1999.99)
- LG 65″ B9 4K HDR OLED WebOS Smart TV – $2199.99 (Reg. $2999.99)
- LG 75″ 4K HDR IPS Smart LED TV – $999.99 (Reg. $1799.99)
- Samsung 49″ 4K HDR LED Curved Tizen Smart TV – $399.99 (Reg. $549.99)
- Samsung 55″ 4K HDR LED Tizen Smart TV – $488.99 (Reg. $599.99)
- Samsung 65″ 4K HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV – $1499.99 (Reg. $1899.99)
- Samsung 70″ 4K HDR LED Tizen Smart TV – $899.99 (Reg. $1499.99)
- Sony 55″ X900F 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $999.99 (Reg. $1599.99)
- Sony 65″ X950G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1899.99 (Reg. $2599.99)
- Sony 65″ A8G 4K HDR OLED Android Smart TV – $2499.99 (Reg. $3999.99)
- TCL 55″ 6-Series 4K HDR LED Roku Smart TV – $649.99 (Reg. $699.99)
- TCL 75″ 4-Series 4K HDR Roku Smart TV – $999.99 (Reg. $1299.99)
- Toshiba 55″ 4K HDR LED Fire Smart TV – $449.99 (Reg. $699.99)
- Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch – $179.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – $359.99 (Reg. $399.99)
Source: Best Buy Canada
