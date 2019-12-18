AirPods Pro back in stock at some Apple Store locations

If you were hoping to purchase Apple’s AirPods Pro and get them before Christmas, you may now have a chance — the earbuds are back in stock.
The highly-recommended truly wireless earbuds have been hard to get these last few weeks. Most Apple Store locations were sold out, and online orders can take up to four weeks to ship out.
However, several Apple Stores now have the AirPods Pro back in stock. If you head to the AirPods Pro page on Apple’s website and click on the ‘Pickup: Check Availability’ section, you can type in your postal code to see if any stores near you have AirPods Pro.
In a MobileSyrup test, we found that AirPods Pro were available at Toronto locations including Yorkdale, Sherway Gardens, Fairview, Square One and more. Other stores say the AirPods Pro will be available again starting Tuesday, January 21st.
Quick searches in the Vancouver and Calgary regions showed AirPods Pro wouldn’t be available again until late January. Your mileage may vary, depending on your location, but it’s worth checking the website if you want to buy AirPods Pro before the holidays.
