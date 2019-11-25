PREVIOUS
Ryan Reynolds now owns Mint Mobile, a U.S. carrier

Reynolds now owns a controlling stake of this three-year-old company

Nov 25, 2019

7:06 PM EST

Ryan Reynolds is now in control of an ownership stake of the Costa Mesa, California-based Mint Mobile. This is not an April Fool’s joke, Deadpool himself now owns a telecom.

The three-year-old Mint Mobile is an American carrier, which is a subsidiary of Ultra Mobile.

“It’s a bit unconventional which is why I like it,” said Reynolds in a press release. “Celebrities generally invest in high-end products like skincare brands or delicious gin companies. Yet Mint is making wireless way more affordable at a time when the average American is paying 65 dollars a month. I’m excited to champion a more practical approach to the most essential technology.”

Mint Mobile offers an assortment offers a variety of devices with affordable plans. With a current Black Friday promotion offering $15 for 12GB of 4G LTE data for three months.

The British Columbian-born Reynolds was recently in Detective Pikachu and Deadpool 2 and will be in the upcoming movie 6 Underground.

Source: Globe Newswire

