Ryan Reynolds now owns Mint Mobile, a U.S. carrier

Ryan Reynolds is now in control of an ownership stake of the Costa Mesa, California-based Mint Mobile. This is not an April Fool’s joke, Deadpool himself now owns a telecom.
Newest @_MintMobile customer. Also, owner of the company. To keep things above board, I’ll be paying myself $15 a month. #MintOwner pic.twitter.com/hrzd8t8T2H
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 25, 2019
The three-year-old Mint Mobile is an American carrier, which is a subsidiary of Ultra Mobile.
“It’s a bit unconventional which is why I like it,” said Reynolds in a press release. “Celebrities generally invest in high-end products like skincare brands or delicious gin companies. Yet Mint is making wireless way more affordable at a time when the average American is paying 65 dollars a month. I’m excited to champion a more practical approach to the most essential technology.”
Mint Mobile offers an assortment offers a variety of devices with affordable plans. With a current Black Friday promotion offering $15 for 12GB of 4G LTE data for three months.
The British Columbian-born Reynolds was recently in Detective Pikachu and Deadpool 2 and will be in the upcoming movie 6 Underground.
Source: Globe Newswire
