Bitmoji’s ‘Mix and Match’ lets you create whole outfits for your digital avatar

Toronto-made Bitmoji announced the launch of a new feature called ‘Mix and Match,’ which will roll out starting November 25th.
The much-requested feature allows users to dress their Bitmoji in a more customizable way. Bitmoji says it’ll let users “express [themselves] and be creative through [their] personal style.”
Mix and Match makes it easy to create outfits for your Bitmoji by letting users select and customize individual pieces of clothing, similar to how you’d dress in real life. Bitmoji boasts billions of options available to users through combinations of styles and colours for tops, bottoms, footwear, socks and outwear.
If you design an outfit you really like, you can easily save it to your closet so you can wear it again later.
To use Mix and Match, you’ll need to have the latest version of the app. It’s rolling out to iOS and Android now. You can also access Mix and Match through Snapchat if you have the latest version installed. You can grab it for free from the Play Store or App Store.
Once updated, you can access Mix and Match in the Bitmoji app by tapping on the fashion icon to open the ‘Avatar Designer.’ In the bottom navigation bar, users will see new icons for each clothing item they can separately select and customize.
On Snapchat, you’ll need to tap on your profile in the top left corner and under Bitmoji tap ‘Change Outfit.’ This will open the Avatar Designer as well.
If you don’t get the update right away, you may have to be patient as it rolls out.
You can learn more about Bitmoji here.
