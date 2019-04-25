Snap opens up Bitmoji avatars to console, PC and mobile games

Snap has announced Bitmoji for Games, a software development kit (SDK) that developers can use to bring Snapchat’s Bitmoji avatars to games on consoles, PC and mobile devices.
“We’ve long believed that the avatar is important to creativity and self-expression, and soon, Bitmoji for Games will give everyone a personal and portable avatar to use wherever they play games,” Snap said in a press release.
Once a developer has added Bitmoji support to their game, players will be able to see a Snapcode on the screen that they scan with the Snapchat app to make their personal Bitmoji appear.
No specific developer partners have been confirmed as of yet, but Snap says it will curate games across “various genres, styles, and platforms to create a more personal, social and fun gaming experience.”
Bitmoji were integrated into Snapchat after Snap acquired the tech from now-defunct Toronto-based Bitstrips in 2016. Bitmoji has since gone on to become one of the most popular elements of the Snapchat experience and is even featured in the app’s recently added Snap Games platform.
Bitmoji recently made their way to Fitbit smartwatches.
