Freedom slashes plan prices, includes 11GB for $65 and more

As the holidays approach, Freedom Mobile is discounting its phone plan prices to offer subscribers even more value.
The carrier’s cheapest plan now rings in at $50 CAD per month if you get a new phone, or if you bring your own phone, $45 per month. Both of these plans offer 10GB of mobile data and unlimited texting.
Freedom is a smaller regional carrier so it also comes with roaming data that can be used for free outside of its networks. The plans stated above include 500mb of roaming data.
The other plans are as follows:
Getting a new phone
- 10GB – 500mb roaming data – $50 per month
- 10GB – 1GB roaming data – $60 per month
- 11GB – 1GB roaming data – $65 per month
- 12GB – 1GB roaming data – $70 per month
- 15GB – 2GB roaming data – $75 per month
- 25GB – 2GB roaming data – $90 per month
- 30GB – 5GB roaming data – $115 per month
Bring you own phone
- 10GB – 500mb roaming data – $45 per month
- 10GB – 1GB roaming data – $50 per month
- 11GB – 1GB roaming data – $55 per month
- 12GB – 1GB roaming data – $55 per month
- 15GB – 2GB roaming data – $60 per month
- 25GB – 2GB roaming data – $75 per month
- 30GB – 5GB roaming data – $100 per month
