Apple’s hints at $280 discounts for Black Friday

The discounts will likely only be on its most expensive products

Nov 25, 2019

2:07 PM EST

Apple has revealed that it’s once again taking part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday with sales spanning the four days.

The tech giant hasn’t shared what products are going to be discounted yet. Instead, it’s just showing users when it will begin offering discounts and mentions that some items will be up to $280 CAD off.

For context, Apple only offered a $280 Apple Store gift cards with the purchase of Mac computers last Black Friday. iPhones, Apple TV, HomePod and Apple watch, got $70 off, with iPads getting $140 off.

Apple has also published its own holiday gift guide to showcase some of its new products for the holiday shopping season.

