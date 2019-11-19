The Latest OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T update is full of bug fixes

OnePlus is starting to roll out OxygenOS 10.0.2 in stages to the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T.
The update includes a ton of bug fixes and brings better video stabilization to the older OnePlus 7 Pro. Two other notable additions to the devices are optimized standby battery consumption and optimized network connectivity.
The full list of improvements are as follows:
System
- Optimized the standby power consumption
- Optimized the expanded screenshot feature
- Optimized the Bluetooth connectivity in the automobiles
- Improved the translation accuracy
- Optimized overall communication (network, phone calls, mobile data) performance
- Optimized charging performance with the third-party chargers
- Fixed the blank screen issue
- Fixed fingerprint icon animation issue
- Fixed the volume issue with AirPods
- Fixed the black bar issue while charging or playing a video
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.10
- Improved system stability and general bug fixes
Camera (7 Pro)
- Optimized the performance of Super Stable feature in the Video for the Camera
You can download the update, if it’s available to you, through the ‘System’ section in the phone’s settings.
Source: OnePlus
