News

Facebook quietly releases meme-making app in Canada

Don't let your memes be dreams

Nov 19, 2019

2:05 PM EST

Facebook Whale meme app

Facebook has launched a meme-making app called Whale in Canada aimed at younger users.

Whale lets users edit photos using crop and text tools, emoji, filters, effects and more. These can then be shared as memes on Facebook and sister apps Instagram and WhatsApp.

Currently, the app is only available on the App Store in Canada.

Interestingly, Facebook chose to quietly launch the app under the developer name of ‘NPE Team,’ which refers to its New Product Experimentation division.

NPE’s previous apps, the Bump school-based social networking app and Aux music streaming app, were also youth-oriented and debuted exclusively on the Canadian App Store.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Facebook for confirmation on whether Whale will come to Android. This article will be updated once a response has been received.

Image credit: Facebook

Via: The Information

Comments