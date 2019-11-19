PREVIOUS|
First Half-Life game in 12 years is a VR title, leading to fan outcry

Half-Life 3 confirmed?

Half-Life Alyx Vance

Valve has revealed that the next entry in its beloved Half-Life first-person shooter franchise will be a Steam VR game called Half-Life: Alyx.

The gaming giant says details on the game will come on Thursday, November 21st at 1pm ET/10am PT.

This is a particularly notable announcement since Half-Life has remained dormant since 2007’s Half-Life 2: Episode Two.

Given its title, it seems that the game will feature Alyx Vance, series protagonist Gordan Freeman’s co-star in Half-Life 2 and its two episodic sequels. Episode Two infamously ended on a cliffhanger that saw Alyx mourning the death of her father, although it’s currently unclear if Half-Life: Alyx will continue that story.

Since 2007, fans have clamoured for a third Half-Life game to conclude the story. However, the announcement of a VR title instead of a proper, full-fledged PC experience has led many fans to express their disappointment online.

Others, meanwhile, were just excited for more Half-Life.

Amusingly, there were people who simply had fun with the tweet by playing into the long-running Half-Life 3 confirmed’ meme that sees fans jokingly theorize that a post or comment is actually confirmation that a third game is coming.

Regardless of how you feel about a VR Half-Life, we’ll have to wait to see more on November 21st.

Image credit: Valve

Source: Valve

