Ecobee launches Black Friday deals discounting products and bundles

Toronto-based Ecobee has revealed its Black Friday deals and has discounted its Smart Thermostat with voice control along with its other products and bundles.
Here are the company’s Black Friday deals:
- SmartThermostat with voice control for $279 ($50 off)
- Ecobee3 lite for $189 ($30 off)
- SmartThermostat with voice control bundle with SmartSensor 2 pack for $348 ($50 off)
- Factory Re-Certified ecobee3 lite for $169 ($50 off)
- Ecobee3 lite bundle with SmartSensor 2 pack for $266 ($30 off)
All of the products are eligible for free shipping and come with a three-year warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee.
The deals are running from November 18th to December 3rd until supplies last.
Comments