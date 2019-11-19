Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active launched earlier this year, but in an odd turn of events, Samsung also recently dropped the Galaxy Watch Active 2.
Now, the South Korean tech giant is rolling out a new software update for the first Galaxy Watch Active that brings the wearable’s touch bezel functionality from the Watch Active 2 to its predecessor. The update allows you to slide your finger around the smartwatch’s display in order to navigate the operating system.
Additionally, it includes changes to the Health app and new Bixby features, such as voice commands to start an exercise routine, finding out time differences between two locations and controlling Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem.
Further, icons for apps have been moved to the bottom of the watch face, allowing users to access apps and outgoing calls.
Samsung also updated the user experience and made the user interface clearer, along with new Samsung Health functionality.
Samsung says it’s releasing the update on a regional basis.
Source: Samsung Blog
