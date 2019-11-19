PREVIOUS|
News

Samsung Galaxy Watch update brings touch bezel navigations

The Galaxy Watch Active will include even more Watch Active 2 features

Nov 19, 2019

12:09 PM EST

0 comments

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active launched earlier this year, but in an odd turn of events, Samsung also recently dropped the Galaxy Watch Active 2. 

Now, the South Korean tech giant is rolling out a new software update for the first Galaxy Watch Active that brings the wearable’s touch bezel functionality from the Watch Active 2 to its predecessor. The update allows you to slide your finger around the smartwatch’s display in order to navigate the operating system.

Additionally, it includes changes to the Health app and new Bixby features, such as voice commands to start an exercise routine, finding out time differences between two locations and controlling Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem.

Further, icons for apps have been moved to the bottom of the watch face, allowing users to access apps and outgoing calls.

Samsung also updated the user experience and made the user interface clearer, along with new Samsung Health functionality.

Samsung says it’s releasing the update on a regional basis.

Source: Samsung Blog

Related Articles

News

Mar 15, 2019

1:32 PM EST

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is now available in Canada

News

Nov 18, 2019

1:29 PM EST

Samsung Camera app teardown reveals several new camera modes

News

Nov 14, 2019

12:42 PM EST

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour edition now available in Canada

News

Nov 19, 2019

3:51 PM EST

Android camera flaw let apps take, upload photos, video without permission

Comments