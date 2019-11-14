Ikea is running a speaker sale starting on November 21st continuing until November 24th.
The sale will offer select speakers for up to 15 percent off.
While it’s currently unclear exactly what will be on sale, we do know that the Symfonisk Wi-Fi bookshelf speaker in black and white will cost $129, making it $20 off.
Ikea also sells the Symfonisk table lamp with Wi-Fi speaker and more that we’re also hoping goes on sale.
Check out Ikea’s speakers, here and learn more about Ikea’s Sonos integration, here.
Source: RedFlagDeals
