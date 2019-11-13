CRTC accepting second round of applications for Broadband Fund

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced that it is now accepting the second round of applications for the Broadband Fund.
Applicants that have three years of experience or more in deploying broadband infrastructure in Canada can apply for funding. They must also demonstrate that their project would not be possible without the support of the fund.
Over five years, the Broadband Fund will provide up to $750 million to support projects in areas that need enhanced services.
The CRTC will announce the projects that have been selected from the second call “in due course.”
“Prospective applicants are encouraged to work with partners and to submit high-quality projects that will make a real difference in the lives of Canadians no matter where they live,” said Ian Scott, the chairperson of the CRTC, in a press release.
The CRTC accepted the first round of applications for the Broadband Fund in June, but previously mainly targeted Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut and satellite-dependent communities. The second call of applications targets all of Canada, including the areas it was previously focusing on.
One of the CRTC’s objectives is to provide Canadians with at least 50Mbps download and 10Mbps upload speeds.
Other criteria for the Broadband Fund can be found here.
