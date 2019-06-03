CRTC now accepting applications for Broadband Fund

The CRTC is accepting applications for projects in the Canadian territories and satellite-dependent communities that have a need for enhanced broadband internet and wireless phone services.
Over five years, the Broadband Fund will provide up to $750 million to support projects in areas that need enhanced services, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said.
That being said, the call for applications will target Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut and satellite dependent communities, the CRTC said.
“We are beginning by initially targeting the territories and satellite dependent communities where the need is great and will quickly address other regions later this year. We look forward to receiving and approving high-quality projects for Canadians living in underserved areas,” said CRTC’s chairperson Ian Scott.
Households in the Canadian territories do not have access to a broadband internet service that meets the CRTC’s service objective, which is to provide Canadians with at least 50Mbps download and 10Mbps upload speeds.
Seventy-two percent of major roads in the Canadian territories do not have LTE phone service.
Applicants that have three years of experience or more in deploying broadband infrastructure in Canada can apply for funding. They must demonstrate that their project would not be possible without the support of the fund.
Other criteria for the fund can be found here.
Comments