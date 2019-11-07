Google Stadia app appears in the Play Store ahead of November 19 launch

Google Stadia officially releases on November 19th, but it appears that the app has already launched in the Play Store.
When downloaded the game streaming service app opens to a “splash page,” and according to 9to5Google, prominently features Destiny 2. When you select ‘Get Started,’ a loading page pops up with a dialogue box that says ‘Waking up the GPUs.’
You can then confirm your Google Account selection, which opens another page that lets you enter the invite code from your Stadia Founders or Premiere edition kit.
Google’s Stadia game streaming platform is set to feature dozens of games that can be streamed to Chromebooks, TVs, Chromecast and more. Some of the launch day titles include Destiny 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Doom, Metro Exodus, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and more. Future titles, meanwhile, include Marvel’s Avengers, Cyberpunk 2077, Watch Dogs: Legion and more.
At launch, the only way to play Stadia is the $169.99 CAD Founder’s Edition, which includes a Stadia controller, Chromecast Ultra, three months of the 4K/60fps-supported Stadia Pro subscription and more.
Stadia Pro will otherwise cost $11.99/month and offer discounts and some free games, although most will need to be purchased individually. Alternatively, Google is launching a base Stadia subscription in 2020 that requires users to buy all games on an individual basis. This Stadia tier will support 1080p streaming at up to 60fps.
Source: 9to5Google
