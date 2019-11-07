Best Buy Canada unveils its ‘Black Friday Price Now’ sale

Similar to other retailers, such as Amazon Canada, Best Buy Canada has started to unleash its tech discounts with a ‘Black Friday Price Now’ sale.
For Best Buy Canada, the official Black Friday sale with a plethora of savings starts on November 29th at 12:01 EST.
For now, it seems there are discounts on various headphones, speakers and connected smart home devices.
Here’s a round-up:
- Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro & Chime Pro for $229.99 (Save $129)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $379.99 (Save $70)
- Bose SoundLink II Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic for $209.99 (Save $60)
- Bose SoundSport In-Ear Wireless Headphones for $119.99 (Save $30)
- Bose Home Speaker 300 Wireless Multi-Room Speaker for $249.99 (Save $80)
- Bose SoundSport Free In-Ear Headphones with Mic for $209.99 (Save $40)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones for $119.99 (Save $30)
- Google Nest Thermostat E Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $199.99 (Save $30)
Source: Best Buy Canada
