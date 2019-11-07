PREVIOUS|
Best Buy Canada unveils its ‘Black Friday Price Now’ sale

Nov 7, 2019

11:18 AM EST

Best Buy Canada Black Friday 2019

Similar to other retailers, such as Amazon Canada, Best Buy Canada has started to unleash its tech discounts with a ‘Black Friday Price Now’ sale.

For Best Buy Canada, the official Black Friday sale with a plethora of savings starts on November 29th at 12:01 EST.

For now, it seems there are discounts on various headphones, speakers and connected smart home devices.

Here’s a round-up:

  • Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro & Chime Pro for $229.99 (Save $129)
  • Bose QuietComfort 35 II Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $379.99 (Save $70)
  • Bose SoundLink II Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic for $209.99 (Save $60)
  • Bose SoundSport In-Ear Wireless Headphones for $119.99 (Save $30)
  • Bose Home Speaker 300 Wireless Multi-Room Speaker for $249.99 (Save $80)
  • Bose SoundSport Free In-Ear Headphones with Mic for $209.99 (Save $40)
  • Bose SoundSport Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones for $119.99 (Save $30)
  • Google Nest Thermostat E Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $199.99 (Save $30)

Source: Best Buy Canada

