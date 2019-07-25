Apple is reportedly killing the MacBook’s controversial Butterfly keyboard this year

It looks like Butterfly keyboard’s days are numbered.
According to often-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, as first reported by MacRumors, Apple’s first laptop to feature the company’s new scissor-switch keyboard will be the rumoured 16-inch MacBook Pro.
This new, rather large version of Apple’s Pro laptop is reportedly set to release in September. This means that the 16-inch Pro will likely be revealed alongside Apple’s next line of iPhones at the tech giant’s annual fall hardware event.
The new scissor switch is rumoured to feature glass fibres designed to make the keys stronger and prevent them from breaking. The analyst also states that this new keyboard will be less costly for Apple to produce.
Those who aren’t fond of Apple’s Butterfly keyboard will also be pleased to hear that the new scissor switch is rumoured to feature significantly more key travel when compared to its predecessor.
The scissor switch will also eventually make its way to the MacBook Pro and other Apple laptops, but not until 2020, according to Kuo.
Apple’s Butterfly keyboard-equipped laptops, which launched alongside the first MacBook, have experienced issues for years. Despite numerous revisions, including a recent 4th-generation or 3.5-generation version with a silicon cover and improved keycaps, users are still reporting unresponsive and sticky keys.
A few months ago, Apple confirmed the seemingly widespread problem, stating that a “small number” of MacBook’s are experiencing issues.
The company also launched a repair comprehensive keyboard repair program that even includes its recently revealed 2019 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.
Source: MacRumors
