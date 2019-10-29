watchOS 6.1 now available with Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 support

WatchOS 6.1, the latest update to Apple’s wearable operating system, is now available.
Along with support for Apple’s recently revealed AirPods Pro, watchOS 6.1 also includes support for the Series 1 and Series 2 Apple Watch.
The update seems relatively minor and consists of the expected performance and bug fixes. It’s unclear if the update also includes a fix for the Series 5, which has experienced battery life issues since the release of watchOS 6.
To download the update, navigate to ‘General’ and then ‘Software Update’ in the Apple Watch iOS app.
watchOS 6 brings a number of new features to Apple’s wearable OS, including an on-watch App Store, additional activity tracking features and new Watch Faces.
The Apple Watch Series 5 is the first smartwatch from the tech giant to feature an always-on display thanks to its LTPO OLED screen.
For more on the Series 5, check out my review of the smartwatch.
