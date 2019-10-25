New this week on Apple Arcade: Hogwash, Fallen Knight and more

Five new games have launched on Apple’s Arcade on-demand game subscription service.
The first game is Fair Play Studios’ Fallen Knight, a side-scrolling action-platformer that follows one of the Knights of the Round Table as he fights to save his city from a terrorist organization.
Next up is Hogwash, a singleplayer and multiplayer action game from Bossa Studios that has players trying to stop mischievous pigs from getting the farm dirty.
For a more psychedelic experience, Kumabi Bros.’ Lifelike takes players on a hypnotic journey through a world full of exotic creatures.
Ten Days’ Tales of Memo continues that sense of adventure with a hand-painted, puzzle-based experience inspired by the classic Memory card game.
Finally, Versus Evil’s Yaga is an action-RPG set in a procedurally-generated world rooted in Slavic mythology.
Apple Arcade costs $5.99 CAD/month and is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.
Comments