PREVIOUS|
News

New this week on Apple Arcade: Hogwash, Fallen Knight and more

Knights and pigs and Slavic creatures, oh my!

Oct 25, 2019

9:00 AM EDT

0 comments

Five new games have launched on Apple’s Arcade on-demand game subscription service.

The first game is Fair Play Studios’ Fallen Knight, a side-scrolling action-platformer that follows one of the Knights of the Round Table as he fights to save his city from a terrorist organization.

Next up is Hogwash, a singleplayer and multiplayer action game from Bossa Studios that has players trying to stop mischievous pigs from getting the farm dirty.

For a more psychedelic experience, Kumabi Bros.’ Lifelike takes players on a hypnotic journey through a world full of exotic creatures.

Ten Days’ Tales of Memo continues that sense of adventure with a hand-painted, puzzle-based experience inspired by the classic Memory card game.

Finally, Versus Evil’s Yaga is an action-RPG set in a procedurally-generated world rooted in Slavic mythology.

Apple Arcade costs $5.99 CAD/month and is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

Related Articles

News

Oct 11, 2019

9:06 AM EDT

Apple sets 2022 deadline for development of in-house 5G modem: report

News

Oct 23, 2019

12:09 PM EDT

Google Chrome version 78 brings support for iOS 13 dark mode

News

Oct 15, 2019

2:22 PM EDT

Apple TV app rolling out to Roku devices in Canada now

News

Oct 18, 2019

10:34 AM EDT

Apple could have plans to launch AirPods Pro at the end of October

Comments