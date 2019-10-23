Drone Delivery Canada partners with DSV Air & Sea Canada

Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) has partnered with global transport and logistics company DSV Air & Sea Canada.
Under the agreement, DSV will use DDC’s drone delivery platform at its new head office and warehouse in Milton, Ontario.
DDC will enable multiple flight routes for the drones, including infrastructure and takeoff and landing zones. DDC says it may introduce 20 or more additional routes in 2020.
In exchange, DSV will pay DDC a monthly fee for each drone route deployed. The deal entails 15 months of service, with the possibility of additional one-year terms added after.
Source: Drone Delivery Canada
