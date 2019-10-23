PREVIOUS|
News

YouTube’s first interactive special stars gaming personality Markiplier

Oct 23, 2019

8:08 PM EDT

0 comments

A Heist With Markiplier

YouTube has released the trailer for its first-ever interactive special, A Heist With Markiplier.

As the name suggests, the original stars popular YouTube gaming personality Markiplier as a cat burglar. Altogether, A Heist With Markiplier will feature 31 possible endings and 61 videos, according to YouTube.

A Heist With Markiplier will begin streaming on YouTube on October 30th.

“Choose-your-own-adventure” content has become especially popular following the December 2018 release of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch on Netflix. In January, Netflix revealed that 80 million households had streamed the film and later confirmed plans to “double down” on interactive content, starting with April’s launch of Bear Grylls’ You vs. Wild.

Related Articles

News

Oct 4, 2019

2:46 PM EDT

YouTube is using YouTube to push users to YouTube Music

News

Oct 1, 2018

2:51 PM EDT

Netflix is planning more ‘choose-your-own-adventure’ content, starting with ‘Bl...

News

Aug 16, 2019

10:23 AM EDT

Xbox boss says Microsoft isn’t working on streaming-only console

News

Oct 9, 2019

3:08 PM EDT

YouTube mobile’s dark theme will soon integrate with Android 10’s

Comments