YouTube’s first interactive special stars gaming personality Markiplier

YouTube has released the trailer for its first-ever interactive special, A Heist With Markiplier.
As the name suggests, the original stars popular YouTube gaming personality Markiplier as a cat burglar. Altogether, A Heist With Markiplier will feature 31 possible endings and 61 videos, according to YouTube.
A Heist With Markiplier will begin streaming on YouTube on October 30th.
“Choose-your-own-adventure” content has become especially popular following the December 2018 release of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch on Netflix. In January, Netflix revealed that 80 million households had streamed the film and later confirmed plans to “double down” on interactive content, starting with April’s launch of Bear Grylls’ You vs. Wild.
