Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are now available in Canada

Google’s Pixel 4 and 4 XL are now available in Canada.
The duo of flagships sport Android 10 out-of-the-box, Google’s new ‘Motion Sense,’ face unlock, dual rear-facing cameras, a Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage and a sizable top bezel.
The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are available in ‘Just Black,’ ‘Oh So Orange,’ and my favourite, the panda-like ‘Clearly White.’
In the Google Store the 64GB Pixel 4 costs $999 CAD, with the larger 128GB storage variant being priced at $1,129. Google priced the 64GB Pixel 4 XL at $1,129, and the 128GB Pixel 4 XL costs $1,259.
The two handsets are available at all major Canadian carriers, including Telus, Bell, Rogers, Koodo, Fido, Vidéotron and Freedom Mobile. Retailers like Best Buy also have the Pixel 4 series.
Pixel 4 contract pricing starts at $80 at Rogers and Fido. The Pixel 4 XL 64GB, on the other hand, starts at $220 with contract pricing.
There are also other ways to break down the price of the phone like Telus’ Easy Payment monthly prices, which start at $43 per month.
