Headphone company Skullcandy and device tracking pioneer Tile have partnered to help make sure that users don’t lose their headphones anymore.
Skullcandy is embedding Tile’s tracking technology into three new headsets, bringing its range of trackable headphones up to five devices.
Tile is known for its small tracking tags that users can slot into their wallets or attach to their keychains. Then you connect that device to an app and you can track it.
The devices from Skullcandy include:
- Vert (new)
- Method Active (new)
- Ink’d+ Active (new)
- Crusher ANC
- Venue
The Vert model is one of the more exciting pairs of wireless headphones since it features a large disc that is designed to clip onto your body to anchor the headphones to you. These headphones feature 10 hours of battery life, and are IPX4 water-resistant.
These interesting headphones cost $99 CAD and seem geared towards people into extreme sports.
The Method Active’s and the Ink’d+ Active’s are a more traditional pair of what are often known as neck buds. In my opinion, the Method Active pair features a cleaner design, but the Ink’d have longer battery life.
Both headsets retail for $79.99 in Canada and are available on Skullcandy’s website.
Source: Skull Candy
Comments