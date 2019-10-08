Similar to last year, Bluetooth tracking device company Tile has refreshed its offerings as well as introduced new products to its lineup.

With Apple’s often-rumoured Bluetooth tracker looming on the horizon, it seems like Tile is working towards offering a Bluetooth tracker for nearly every purpose.

Tile Sticker

First up, there’s the Tile Sticker, the smallest tracking device in the company’s lineup. The Sticker is tiny, measuring in at just 27mm x 7.3mm and weighing only 5g. Its battery isn’t replaceable but lasts three years, a length of time significantly beyond previous Tile devices with replaceable batteries.

This tiny tracker is intentionally discrete, making it great for being attached to objects like a bike seat, a pet’s collar, or your favourite work mug that you want to prevent your colleagues from always “borrowing.”

The New Sticker costs $49.99 CAD for a two-pack.

New Tile Slim

The Slim has always been my favourite Tile because I often misplace my wallet in my apartment. Unfortunately, the old Slim also felt a little bulky, especially when attempting to cram it into a card slot.

The new Tile Slim, which measures in at 86mm x 54mm by 2.5mm with a weight of 14g, isn’t smaller than its predecessor and instead features curved edges that make it more easily slid into a wallet’s card slot. The fact that the new Tile Slim is also shaped like a credit or debit card also makes the Bluetooth tracker more easily fit in a wallet.

Other upgrades include a range improvement to 60m and two times louder volume. Unfortunately, just like its predecessor, the Tile Slim’s battery is not replaceable. That said, given the Tile Slim’s shape and thinness, this makes sense.

The New Slim is priced at $34.99.

New Tile Mate

Adopting the very definition of the word refresh, the Tile Mate is nearly identical to its predecessor in almost every way. It still measures in at 35mm x 35mm x 6.2mm with a weight of 6g, and features a replaceable battery like last year’s version. The only change this year is that the Tile Mate’s range has been increased to 60m.

The New Tile Mate is priced at $29.99 CAD.

New Tile Pro

Similar to the Tile Mate, the Tile Pro is a minor update compared to last year’s version of the same tracker. The device measures in at 42mm x 42mm x 6.5mm with a weight of 12g. Range now comes in at 120ft, making the Pro the company’s tracker that works at the furthest distance. The Pro’s design has also been updated to be a little sleeker and more durable. In fact, it looks similar to Tile’s discontinued Sport and Style tracker in some respects.

The New Tile Pro costs $39.99 ($74.99 for a two pack).

Tile Premium

Tile Premium is also back again this year, offering free battery replacements, an extended warranty, unlimited device sharing, 30-day location history and Smart Alerts.

Tile premium costs $34.99 per year or $3.39 a month.