Steam is bringing online play to all local multiplayer games

The feature sounds similar to the PlayStation 4's Share Play or Nvidia's GameStream

Oct 10, 2019

12:08 PM EDT

Steam has unveiled a new ‘Remote Play Together’ feature that lets people play local multiplayer PC games online with one another.

According to the Steamworks developers page, Remote Play Together will work automatically for “all local multiplayer, local co-op and split-screen games.” Based on this message, it seems that developers won’t have to do much (if anything) to enable the feature on their end.

On Twitter, Valve designer Alden Kroll explained how the feature works. “The tech is streaming your screen to your friend and capturing their input and sending it back to the game, so you are both playing the same game, looking at the same thing,” tweeted Kroll.

Remote Play Together is set to release in beta during the week of October 21st.

Via: PC Gamer

