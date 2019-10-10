Rogers offering Crave and HBO for 50 percent off for first four months

Rogers is currently offering a deal where customers who get a new Crave and HBO subscription can get it for 50 percent off for the first four months.
The current listed price for the bundle is $19.95 CAD per month.
It gives customers “exclusive access to Hollywood’s biggest movies, Crave Originals like Letterkenny, and hit HBO series like Game of Thrones.”
The offer is available within Rogers cable service to new and existing customers who aren’t currently subscribed to the bundle.
It’s important to note that the offer is only available with Starter, Select, Popular and Premier TV packages, and requires a digital box.
The regular price of $19.95 CAD will be applied in the fifth month.
