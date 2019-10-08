News
New ‘On-Foot’ app takes you on AR ghost tours through Toronto

Right in time for Halloween

Oct 8, 2019

8:03 AM EDT

Toronto-based multimedia company Pop Sandbox has launched On-Foot, a new mobile app that takes users on ghost tours throughout the city.

The tours incorporate the phone’s GPS and interactive media like audio narration, archived images and augmented reality.

Altogether, there are three 90-minute tours that take users through various spooky areas in Toronto:

Downtown Ghost Tour — learn about haunted theatres, child apparitions and an infamous cold case in Toronto’s downtown core
Distillery Ghost Tour — learn about spooky accidents, cats, fires and more in Toronto’s Distillery District
Old Toronto Ghost Tour — learn about unsolved mysteries, ghosts, graveyards and more in Old Toronto

Each tour features over 15 ghostly stories with illustrations, more than 30 historical reference photos and 360-degree photography of building interiors. Tours cost $3.99 CAD each.

The On-Foot app can be downloaded on Android and iOS.

