SaskTel updates rate plans with new prices, savings for BYOD customers

After promising an update to its rate plans, Saskatchewan-based regional carrier SaskTel launched the refresh with a series of changes.
First up, SaskTel removed its local ‘shareMORE’ plans and updated pricing for its ‘shareMORE Nationwide’ and ‘Canada & U.S.’ plans. The lower data options now cost a bit more, but the variants with more data cost less.
The Canada & U.S. and Nationwide plans now start at $85 per month and $65 per month for 1GB of shareable data respectively. Prices range up to $150 and $130 per month for 50GB respectively.
Along with shareable data, the plans include unlimited Canada-wide calling, text and picture messaging. The Canada & U.S. plan also lets users access data, calling and messaging services will in the U.S.
SaskTel also renamed its Unlimited plans to ‘Total 5,’ ‘Total 15’ and ‘Total 30.’ Total 5 and Total 15 are more expensive compared to the Unlimited variant while Total 30 is cheaper. Additionally, Total 15 — which used to be the ‘VIP 90’ plan — is now available to all customers.
Total 5 now costs $80 per month and included unlimited data with speeds reduced after 5GB. Total 15 costs $100 and reduces speed after 15GB. Finally, Total 30 costs $115 and reduces speed after 30GB. The reduced speed is 2Mbps.
Along with the unlimited data, these plans include unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited calling to the U.S. while in Canada as well as unlimited text, picture and video messaging.
Finally, the last significant change SaskTel made is it adjusted its discount for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) customers. Previously, BYOD customers saved $10 per month on their plan. Now, BYOD customers get $15 off per month.
You can learn more about SaskTel’s new plans over on its website.
