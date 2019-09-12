Google to make sending local Android files to Chromecast easier

Google is adding Chromecast support to its Files app so users can easily send photos, audio and video from the app to a connected speaker or a TV.
Now that Google Files has a stable audio playing interface, it makes sense to add Chromecast support to the app. One thing worth noting is this is the Files app you download from the Play Store, not the default Files app on your phone.
In an app teardown, the folks at XDA Developers found that Google has added a Cast button to the app. This allows users to send audio, video and photo files that are locally stored on their device to a variety of compatible devices.
Alongside the Cast button, it looks like the six app categories that are listed in the app, are being re-arranged to take up less space on the main Files screen.
So far, the app update isn’t rolling out, but since the file has been found it seems likely that Cast functionality will arrive in an upcoming update.
Source: XDA Developers
