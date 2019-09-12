New Sonos Port and One SL are now available to purchase

Alongside the headline stealing Sonos Move the company also revealed two other new devices on September 5th that are available now.
The Sonos One SL is pretty much precisely the same as the existing Sonos One, but it lacks an array of onboard microphones, so it’s a little bit cheaper. The Sonos One SL is available now and costs $229 in Canada.
The Sonos Port, on the other hand, is the successor to the Sonos Connect and connects to old-school devices like an amplified turntable or other audio source and brings said device into the Sonos ecosystem.
The Port can also power two older speakers, but they need to be powered, not passive. The Port has a few other tricks up its sleeve, and you can learn about them here.
Sonos is selling the Port in limited quantities starting today for $499.
