Here’s an alleged live image of Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro

Huawei will reveal its Mate 30 Pro next week on September 19th. However, that hasn’t stopped leakers from revealing the phone before the official launch.
An alleged picture of the Mate 30 Pro was posted to the China-based microblogging website, Sina Weibo.
The image gives us a look at the waterfall display that contours around the edge of the smartphone. The waterfall screen’s curved bezels are far more exaggerated than what’s available on the OnePlus 7 Pro and the Huawei P30 Pro.
The picture also showcases the wide notch that now fits three cameras. The extra two shooters are for depth and facial recognition and for a wider image.
However, what might be interesting is the software. We can’t really see what the operating system from the image, but it appears the phone has an old-school Google search bar widget. And at the bottom, you can see the Android N-style navigation bar.
Huawei’s Mate 30 series will reportedly lack the licensed version of Android due to a U.S. ban placed on the company. It’s possible this phone is running Android based on the Android Open Source Project, giving it access to a very limited version of the OS.
Huawei will officially unveil the Mate 30 Pro on September 19th at its ‘Rethink Possibilities’ event in Munich, Germany. To learn more about the Mate 30 Pro, check out our ‘What to expect’ article, here.
Source: Weibo
