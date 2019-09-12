Election 2019: CRTC’s Voter Contact Registry now open for registrations

The CRTC has indicated that the Voter Contact Registry is now accepting registrations for the 2019 federal election.
A news release indicated that registrations will be accepted up until 48 hours after the federal election of October 21st, 2019.
According to the rules, during election campaigns, anyone, including candidates, political parties, trade associations and other persons or groups that intend to use the services of a calling service provider to call voters during the election have to register with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).
The 2015 established registry was created to protect Canadians from rogue and misleading calls during federal elections.
The CRTC said that anyone making calls using internal services that use automatic dialling and an announcing device will have to register with the CRTC within 48 hours after making the first call.
The CRTC has the authority to fine violators of the rules up to $1,500 for individuals and up to $15,000 for corporations.
Source: CRTC
