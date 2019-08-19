Privacy Commissioner launches tips to help Canadians stay safe on social media

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) has pushed out a list of tips for Canadians regarding how to protect their privacy while using social media.
Some of the tips include reading the privacy policy, choosing strong, unique passwords, don’t post anything you wouldn’t want everyone to see and review your post regularly.
“What may have seemed like a good idea at the time may not seem like such a good idea months or years later,” reads the page.
The list also includes watching out for scams, remembering to log-off, closing unused accounts and deleting your data.
The OPC also notes, while businesses are legally responsible for protecting a user’s personal data, once the information is out there, you can’t control what happens to it.
Source: The OPC
