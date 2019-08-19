News
PREVIOUS|

Rogers says CRTC wholesale rates decision will have $140 million impact on business

Aug 19, 2019

5:20 PM EDT

0 comments

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers says the carrier expects approximately a $140 million CAD impact to its current quarter as a result of the CRTC’s new wholesale rates for access to high-speed broadband networks.

That change will “account for the retroactive impact of the lower rates,” Rogers said.

The carrier said in a press release that the order “does not recognize the true cost of building and expanding Canada’s world-class broadband networks and will certainly impact Rogers’ future network investments.”

It indicated that it was “determining next steps, including a review of all future investments in rural and remote communities.”

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced the new final rates last week and said that they are lower than the interim wholesale rates implemented in 2016, which were also set to foster competition at the time.

“The monthly capacity rates are 15 percent to 43 percent lower than the interim rates,” the CRTC said in the new decision. “As for the access rates, they are three percent to 77 percent lower than the interim rates.”

In 2016, the CRTC cut proposed rates for network access by up to 39 percent and reduced the rate for the transport of internet data by up to 89 percent.

It is important to note that the final rates will be applied retroactively, but that a decision on rates for fibre-to-the-home will be “forthcoming.”

Rogers’ announcement comes after Bell said the changes will impact its business by $100 million. Bell also said it intends to cut its Wireless Home Internet service buildout plan by 200,000 households to approximately one million locations.

Source: Rogers

Related Articles

News

Aug 15, 2019

4:54 PM EDT

CRTC sets final wholesale rates for access to high-speed broadband networks

News

Aug 15, 2019

3:56 PM EDT

Bell, Rogers and Telus tie for Canada’s most trusted carrier: survey

News

Aug 8, 2019

4:10 PM EDT

CRTC’s latest report shows price decline in communications services

News

Aug 19, 2019

9:48 AM EDT

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [August 19 – August 25]

Comments