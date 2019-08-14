OnePlus officially announces its TV called the OnePlus TV

OnePlus has officially announced that it will launch a TV, aptly named the OnePlus TV.
On the company’s official community forum, OnePlus stated, “Yes, we are going to call our very first smart TV product ‘OnePlus TV’ — simple yet to-the-point — as we believe there’s no other name that can best represent our value, vision and pride than naming it with our own brand.”
OnePlus said its decision to add a TV to its lineup was “born out of the ‘Never Settle’ spirit and ‘burdenless’ design philosophy.” The logo for the new product is the OnePlus logo with TV beside it. OnePlus noted this was “inspired by classic geometric progression.”
The details of a launch date were not revealed. That said, rumours point towards a late-September announcement.
Technical specs were unfortunately left out of the announcement but the company is expected to release the TV in four sizes: 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch models. Rumours indicate the OnePlus TV will feature Bluetooth 5.0 and ‘a unique Android TV experience,’ along with some sort of AI-powered voice assistant.
It’s currently unclear if OnePlus plans to release its upcoming television in Canada.
Source: OnePlus
