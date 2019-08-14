DoorDash food delivery now available in Montreal

Montreal residents can finally start ordering food from DoorDash on August 14th.
Like Uber Eats and Foodora, DoorDash is a food delivery platform, which means users can download the company’s app and browse hundreds of nearby restaurants for delivery.
The company says it’s launching with approximately 300 local restaurants across nine neighbourhoods: Ahuntsic, Cartierville, Côte-des-Neiges, Décarie, Lachine, Monkland, Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (known locally as NDG), TMR, Westmount and Ville Saint-Laurent.
Some of the local restaurants available to order from through the platform include Boustan, Cacao 70, Mon Ami, Notre-Boeuf-de-Grâce, Abe & Mary’s and Poulet Rouge.
To celebrate the launch, DoorDash is randomly giving out prizes each day for the first 25 days it’s in Montreal. Individuals can win DoorDash gift cards ranging from $5 to $100, NHL home opener tickets, $1,000 in airline credits or $1,000 in doorDash credits.
Alongside the contest, every order of $10 or more within the first 30 days will come with free delivery.
The company is opening two offices in the city with the launch of the French version of its app. There will also be a corporate office at Place Ville-Marie and a Dasher onboarding office in Ville Saint-Laurent. Dashers are what the company calls its delivery people.
DoorDash isn’t the only food delivery service in Montreal. Uber Eats, Foodora and Skip the Dishes all offer competing services within the city.
