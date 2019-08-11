OnePlus is reportedly preparing itself to unveil a TV next month.
According to MySmartPrice, the Shenzhen-based tech company will unveil its next ‘flagship killer’ — this time aimed at smart TVs — “the last week of September 2019, anywhere between the 25th and the 30th of the month.’ The report indicated specifically Thursday, September 26th.
While not listed, this new TV could come in four sizes, a 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch and be available in China, India, and the United States at launch. Hopefully, the TVs will rollout to Canadians in the same affordable manner TCL TVs launched here in 2018.
Earlier reports indicated the unnamed OnePlus TVs will offer Bluetooth 5.0 and “a unique Android TV experience.” In addition, the OnePlus TV will feature some sort of AI-powered voice assistant, but it is unknown if this will be powered by Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa, or its own proprietary solution.
There was no indication as to the cost of OnePlus’ TVs.
