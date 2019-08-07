Well, here it is: Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ are finally here.
Of course, you’re likely wondering whether it’s worth the upgrade, especially over last year’s Note 9. To help with that, here are some of the biggest differences between the devices (as well as a spec comparison below).
The first big difference between the 2019 and 2018 Notes is that there are twice as many as last year. Samsung launched two versions, a Note 10 and 10+ and both feature some upgrades over the predecessor. For example, the Note 10+ sports a 6.8-inch 3,040 x 1,440 pixel resolution Curved Dynamic AMOLED display in the same physical phone size as the Note 9, which had a 1440 x 2960 pixel 6.4-inch display.
The smaller Note 10, however, has a downgraded display at 2280 x 1080 pixels measuring at 6.3-inches.
Both new Notes also have increased storage and RAM, starting at 256GB and with 8GB RAM in the Note 10 and 12GB in the 10+. The Note 9 had only 128GB and 6GB respectively to start.
Another noteworthy difference is the battery, with the Note 10+ offering 300mAh more than the Note 9’s 4,000mAh battery, while the Note 10 loses out with 3,500mAh.
Additionally, both new Notes have in-display fingerprint scanners, while the old Note 9 had a rear-mounted scanner.
But for all the new features, there are some major things missing. The 3.5mm headphone jack is gone now, after years of Samsung poking fun at other companies for doing the same. Samsung also dropped the microSD card from the Note 10, although the Note 10+ still has it.
You can learn more about the Note 10 and 10+ in MobileSyrup’s managing editor Patrick O’Rourke’s hands-on with the devices.
